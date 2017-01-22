Letter: Disgusted at bus behaviour

On Monday, January 16 I had a doctors appointment at Keighley Road surgery.

I have to get the 521 bus to take me home as I live on Cousin Lane.

Unfortunately for me it was full of older school children and not one of them had the decency to offer me a seat so I had to stand up from the top of Illingworth Road to the bottom of Bank Edge Road to get home. I was disgusted.

Don’t parents teach there kids the right thing to do these days? I could have been their gran.

I am 70 years old and I stand up to let pregnant ladies or someone with a walking stick sit down, that’s how I was brought up, as were my kids, grandkids and now my great grandkids.

The ones on the bus know who they are and should be thoroughly ashame, as should their parents and schools.

As I got off the bus I said “I hope you’re all proud of yourselves sitting there and leaving an old lady standing” but to be honest they probably didn’t give a damn.

C Simmons, Halifax