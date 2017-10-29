Letter: Edward really is a local hero

I read the article “Spruce new look, thanks to the Friends” (October 20) which had a photo of Brighouse resident, Edward Priestley, standing by the historic gates that Friends of the Rydings charity have managed to get restored.

Well done to the ‘Friends’, and to Edward and his wife Patricia for giving up so much of their time to help the local area.

I do hope Brighouse library will remain open too, as libraries are at the centre of a community.

Mr Priestley has an amazing history. In 1986 he was exposed to toxic chemicals which caused severe aplastic anaemia (bone marrow destruction).

He was given only six months to live, but he began researching.

He found that the best thing he could do was to avoid toxic chemicals such solvents, pesticides, fluoride and especially benzene which is proven to cause leukaemia. He ate (and still eats) healthy organic food to avoid pesticides, and he recovered and his blood count is now normal.

I’m told that it’s no magic cure but it can give the body a better chance and can be done alongside medical treatment. The EU now admit that many chemicals were allowed into common use without proper safety testing to see if they cause cancer.

Mr Priestley makes no money from his voluntary work and sells no products. He’s helped many sick people by giving them important information.

Edward has become a family friend and he really is a local hero!