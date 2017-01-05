Letter: Fishy case of the shrinking sardine cans

At this time of the year we tend to get a number of Agatha Christie mysteries and whodunits on the box.

And yet in society at large there is a baffling mystery that is as yet unexplained; namely, the strange shrinkage in the size of the sardine cans sold in supermarkets. The attached photos depict two sardine cans – one dating from last year and the other from this year – and they clearly show that the more recent can has dramatically decreased in size. The can weight has gone from 120 grams to 90 grams, almost overnight; which is a 25 percent loss in content.

In effect the customer has been dramatically short-changed, with a drastic reduction in the volume and weight of food matter he has been sold.

The consumer should have the right to know who is responsible for this. This sneaky, underhand act of commercial chicanery is a mystery we need to get to the bottom of.

And though it is a fishy matter, let us hope that there are no red herrings involved in getting to the truth.

Michael Noonan, Warley Road, Halifax