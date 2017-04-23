Letter: Frustration can lead to constant complaints

Re your recent article ‘Tackling persistent complainers’.

There are some great council officers in Calderdale, but there is a minority who do not reply to emails, miss meetings without prior notice or push you from one department to another.

This behaviour is frustrating for our residents and may lead them to becoming ‘persistent complainers’ if they feel their concerns are being ignored.

I repeat, we have some great officers who are conscientious, consistent and cooperative.Those who don’t agree with this code of conduct should leave.

Nick Yates, by email