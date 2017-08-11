Letter: Great to see Piece Hall open

How wonderful to see the Piece Hall open again!

What a splendid occasion, being a member of the huge crowd, which went along to hear the bell rung by our local star, Hannah Cockroft, and with some difficulty, the various speeches. The PA system seemed to lack power – what a pity.

Also, if one may offer further criticism, why was the band not Black Dyke and/or Brighouse and Rastrick, both local bands? The Police Band was so small in number, one could hardly hear it.

I agree with Judy McEvoy’s email, printed in the Halifax Courier of Friday, August 4 – a hope that the many empty shops are soon “in business” to encourage folks to go along and enjoy this wonderful piece of history.