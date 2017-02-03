Letter: His passing will felt with sadness

Graham Hall was an extremely dedicated and committed councillor who served the community with distinction during his 29 years on the council.

He was respected and well-liked by all of his colleagues on the council, irrespective of party, and was very well known across the community where his passing will be felt with great sadness.

During his time as a councillor he represented Northowram and Shelf, Rastrick, and most recently Hipperholme and Lightcliffe. In each area he built up a great reputation of working for the community and putting local people first.

He will be greatly missed by many and my thoughts are with his wife Sue, and his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley MP