Letter: Hospital staff deserve medals

I would like, through Your Say, to thank all staff from first responder to discharge staff at Calderdale Hospital for the care I recently received.

I was admitted on January 8, 2017 and was told I had suffered a heart attack. I am one of the lucky ones; I survived only to the first class care of the team at Calderdale Hospital.

So thank you Dr Rashid, Mr Grant and team. I can’t remember all but to all the Beths (loads of them), Sheena, Theresa, Jacqui and the lady who made one-sided toast. Love to you all, carry on with your good work.

I for one will be eternally grateful. You all deserve a medal.

Once again, thank you.

Steve Webster, Myrtle Drive, Illingworth