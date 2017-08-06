Letter: Hub of a vibrant cultural quarter

Congratulations to all concerned with the imaginative and stylish restoration of Halifax’s Piece Hall and its reopening this week.

It took courage and vision for the district’s civic leaders to back such a far-sighted and comprehensive solution to the site’s well-documented problems.

They deserve credit for committing £10 million of council resources, especially in tough times. We must also acknowledge the contribution of the Heritage Lottery Fund and private and corporate contributors.

The result can be truly transformational, not only for this beautiful and historic building but also for the town itself. Especially if the Piece Hall becomes, as planned, the hub of a vibrant cultural quarter.

Now the town and the region’s people must back the vision by getting down there on a regular basis, patronising its shops and cafes, by spreading the word and ensuring that its economic hearbeat lives up to the architectural grandeur.