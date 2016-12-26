Letter: Invite President Trump to visit Calderdale

Last year I wrote a letter to the Courier, suggesting that Calderdale Council should invite presidential candidate Donald Trump to Calderdale.

Can I suggest when President Donald Trump visits the UK next year, our MPs and Calderdale Council take the initiative and invite him to visit Calderdale.

May I also suggest Calderdale Council writes to Nigel Farage asking for his assistance, as Nigel has a good relationship with President Donald Trump.

Please note since Donald Trump as been elected President, he has wide-spread support in Mytholmroyd and other areas of Calderdale.

Michael Allen, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd