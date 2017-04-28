Letter: Let’s not have a one issue election

This election is about more than the Brexit debate. It’s about so many other things.

Our health: how the NHS is struggling to give us the treatment we need. Our children’s education: the funding gap between what schools need and what they actually get.

The housing crisis: so many people can’t find somewhere to live that they can afford.

The environment: how many people are suffering from air pollution, how we can keep up with our energy needs without spoiling the planet. Jobs: lots of people are working in jobs that won’t pay their everyday bills.

Let’s not have a one-issue election. Let’s ask the politicians how they’re going to answer all these questions about our everyday lives.

Alison Leonard, Hebden Bridge