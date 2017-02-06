Letter: Let’s support State visit

Regarding Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

It seems the recent online protest, and demonstrations in certain cities across the UK, demanding the UK government cancel the state visit is over a policy which was part of his election pledge to improve the security of the US. May I suggest our politicians copy Donald Trump and carry out their election promises,

Can I also suggest that our MPS, Craig Whittaker and Holly Lynch, look at the long term benefits of a UK-USA relationship, support his state visit and invite him to Calderdale.

Michael Allen, Mytholmroyd