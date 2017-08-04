Letter: Money will make a real difference

I would like to thank publicly the Elland branch of the Inner Wheel organisation, which has raised £2,586 to support the work of children’s charity Barnardo’s in Elland.

The outgoing president of the branch, Kathryn Walsh chose our Barnardo’s Positive Identities service as her charity of the year, and the branch did a fantastic job of raising funds through a fashion show at the cricket club in Elland for 200 people, among other events.

Our Positive Identities service works with LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) children and young people so they can feel safer and more supported.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s voluntary service organisations in the world. It helps local, national and international charities while having fun and forming firm and lasting friendships with like-minded women.

I know that as a former teacher in Elland, Kathryn worked closely with Barnardo’s on several occasions and I am delighted she values the work we do to support young people and their families in the local area.

We are so grateful to everyone who helped raised this fantastic amount of money. It will make a real difference to the lives of the young people we work with.