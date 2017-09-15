Letter: Northgate House reprieve?

Is there a chance of a reprieve for Northgate House?

I believe Calderdale Council’s cabinet will consider new proposals in October. It would be good to hear what they are.

Despite the unfortunate costs of repair, it seems a tragedy that this well designed, characterful building should go, to be replaced by some bland box. It is so in keeping with the area.

Any other building won’t replace its character and feel-good factor.

I speak as someone who arrived in Halifax a few years after it was built and always appreciated it.

It is ironic that all the staff have had to move out.