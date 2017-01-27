Letter: Should being different matter?

I would like to say thank you to your readers for all their imput with regards to the story you printed on my son’ s hair (Courier, January 20), some of whom have had a vey good education in very bad language, which I thought was unessessary in what’s turning out to be a heated debate.

Both my son and I acknowledge the fact that the way he behaved was unacceptable,in doing so this was the reason he was excluded and has been discussed with members of staff in depth and he recognises why the decision was made to exclude him and should have behaved differently.

Ye there are school rules that should always be followed, to set a standard and a good example to fellow students.

My son thought his hairstyle would not be a problem and could carry on with his schooling as normal.

The point I am trying to make is that in today’s society why is being different still reason to be shunned? Regardless of what we look like shouldn’t we be allowed the right to an education and be accepted regardless of hairstyle,race, religion or sexuality?

Be it a 14 year old boy with a different hairstyle or a girl who decides to have a man’s haircut,should it really matter...really?

I don’t think so. It was my son’s decision to go to the Courier with his story. I supported him in doing so wholeheartedly.

Melanie Edwards, by email