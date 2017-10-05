Letter: So proud of the way Halifax is being developed

Last week I visited the new library and to say I was impressed with everything about it would be a big understatement.
The rose window preserved from the Square Congregational Church and the beautiful stonework around it – I stood for quite a while just looking at it and felt both emotional and awestruck at this wonderful feature.
The facilities are second to none and I am sure would compare favourably with most libraries throughout the country.
The staff around the building are willing and able to help but very unobtrusive.
Well done – I hope the designers win an award.
Recently my well-travelled student grand-daughter was visiting the Piece Hall and she sent a picture to a friend down south.
The comment came back, “Where in the world are you now?”
We are both so proud of the way Halifax is being developed – our home town.
