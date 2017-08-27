Letter: Stainland never gets any benefits

The spatial planning for Stainland is ill thought out by councillors who do not know the area.

Why does the council want to build houses in Stainland? Stainland has no shops or post office. The doctors’ surgery is in West Vale and patients living in Outlane and Sowood have no bus service to get them to the doctors’ surgery; and it costs £16 or £10 respectively return taxi fare. Bowling Green and Holywell Green schools are full and cannot be extended because they have been surrounded by houses.

Has the council taken into consideration the only road through the village – it is narrow and has three pinch points.

If people working in Manchester, Leeds, Bradford or Harrogate wish to live in Stainland because it is near the M62, why not build houses nearer the M62?

The council takes our community rates and the money it received from the sale of Stainland Mechanics’ Institute (which had been built by public subscriptions) and Stainland never gets any benefits or consideration.