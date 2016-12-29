Letter: Thanks for epic shift

I wanted to give a Courier shout out to Robert and Margaret Kitson, who have run and managed Kitson’s Newsagents in West Vale for the last 44 years.

They are both moving into a well deserved retirement in the new year and sadly their shop will cease to trade.

They have been a brilliant support to the people of West Vale for many years and deserve a bit of local acknowledgement. Forty-four years is an epic shift!

Both of my boys started their work careers as paper boys. It was their first experience of employment, which they both really enjoyed.

I’d like to thank Margaret and Robert on behalf of our local community for a job well done.

Happy New Year Robert and Margaret and happy retirement.

Martin Moorman, by email