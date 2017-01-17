Letter: Thanks to the Mixenden ladies

I would like to bring to the public’s attention the great work done by Mixenden Community Centre Stanley Road.

Mid 2016 I arrived back into the UK after living overseas for a few years. Struggling to settle, I was pointed to the community center. Four great ladies were there to help. Liz, Yvonne and Carol gave advice on finance, schooling, housing etc and Debbie was there with a nice cup of tea.

Through the centre I have made some new friends through courses and coffee morning. Without these special ladies I don’t know were my family would be.

Great work ladies. Thank you.

Samantha Kaspersen, by email