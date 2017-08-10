Letter: The true story of the bones

In the Piece Hall on the great reopening day, I was twice asked a question, which reiterated others I have received over the past year or more.

I have even had phone calls enquiring! The question: Whereabouts under the old cobbles were all those bodies found; and where had they come from?

Of course, the answer is that there were never any bodies under The Piece Hall in the first place. Respectfully, I cannot understand why such a misleading fact has recently been repeatedly stated in the media. The only bodies found during preparations for the Piece Hall project were in the Square Chapel yard, part of which required excavating for the lower access road. It is also misleading to suggest these bodies were found unexpectedly; as it was widely known that area had never been cleared of interments. Among others, I was granted privileged access to watch the archaeologists at work there a couple of years ago; and it was fascinating.

The facts were correctly reported in the Courier at the time, with illustrations. The human remains were later dealt with reverently by Calderdale Bereavement Services, and reinterred at Stoney Royd Cemetery.

I hope this letter will enable readers to understand the true situation regarding the alleged “The Piece Hall Bones”.