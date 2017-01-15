Letter: Use post office to inspire

What is going to happen to the General Post Office building which was the Heart of Halifax for generations?

Let’s hope there is a local millionaire with brass to spare who would convert it into a living museum with multi-media activities.

It could highlight the history of Halifax before the advent of television and supermarkets when there were industries, good quality shops and restaurants as well as live entertainment.

By looking back on our successful past it could inspire us to create a better future

H Santuiste, Doncaster