Letter: We need more of this kind of consultation

Three cheers for the Local Agenda 21 public forums in Halifax in the 1990s.

That is where our door to door recycling began when a member of the public asked the council to do it so that all households participated not just those already committed enough to take their recycling to the skips provided at places like public car parks etc.

It was at these meetings and by the same proposer that the council was asked to grow food in public flower beds and such places; championed by Coun Warhurst and from where Incredible Edible was born. Both have evolved and become sophisticated businesses from their on the ground beginnings.

More of these kinds of public consultation please.

Samuel Moore, Pleasant View, Luddenfoot