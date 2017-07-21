Letter: We pay extra for this service

No arranged green bin collection on our street on Tuesday.

I left it until Friday and then looked on the Calderdale Council website. It stated a collection had been attempted but that no green bins had been left out on the street.

All three households put bins out the night before!

CCTV next door confirms no vehicle ever came. This is therefore totally incorrect.

I have been told there is nothing they can do as I left it over 48 hours to report and we will now have to wait another two weeks. This is a service we pay extra for.