Letter: Where to find the town’s defibrillators

I have read M Upton’s letter (Courier, April 7) asking for the location of defibrillators in the Halifax area and agree that it would be an excellent idea that some form of map be produced indicating the location of externally accessed defibrillators be made available.

Although I must state that by dialing 999 you would be given the location of the nearest defibrillator with the access code if it is a lockable cabinet.

The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge have, over the last two years, raised funds through public donations, grants from Calderdale, Rotary, Sovereign Health Care and the British Heart Foundation and have placed fourteen externally accessed defibrillators in conjunction with Yorkshire Ambulance Service in the following areas:

The Wharf Sowerby Bridge,

Carlton Mill, Wharf Street Sowerby Bridge

Hawdon and Russell Architects, Wharf Street, Halifax (on the side of the building on the towpath exit)

The Works, Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge

Sowerby Bridge Railway Station

St Luke’s Church, Norland

Stones Church, Rochdale Road, Ripponden

Simon Blyth Estate Agents, Halifax Road, Ripponden

Luddenden CE School, Dene View, Luddenden

Triangle C of E Primary School, Butterworth Lane, Triangle

Barkisland C E School, Scammonden Road, Barkisland

Norland Working Men’s Club, Stormer Hill Lane, Norland

Tuel Lane Infant School, Clay Street, Sowerby BRidge

Sowerby St Paul’s Cricket Club, Walton Street, Sowerby Bridge.

We have also assisted in the purchase of two more defibrillators which are located at:

Craggies, Country Business Park, New Road, Gragg Vale

Thrum Hall Bowling Club, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax - this is an internal defibrillator.

All the defibrillators that we have installed are clearly labelled with The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge.

The Rotary Club of Halifax Calder are planning to place two externally accessed defibrillators in Halifax town centre in the near future.

Access to a defibrillator if a patient is suffering from a suspected out of hospital heart attack is undoubtedly a possible lifesaver. The defibrillators that we have installed are semi automatic and easy to use as clear, precise instructions are given at every step. We do know that since we installed our defibrillators four have already been accessed.

In addition to the fourteen the rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge have installed we do know from recent Courier publicity that there are four defibrillators also installed in the Sowood area.

Hazel Upton, President Elect of Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge