Letter: Why not pay after visit?

In response to Dave Brown’s letter ‘Make parking fairer’, surely the payment should take place after a visit, not before, as is the case when parking in Kingsgate, Huddersfield’s multistory car park, which gives change.

Obviously visitors will end up by paying more with the hospital’s present system, that’s probably the reason it is as it is!

Whereas payment made after the visit is fairer to the visitor with a set time limit for charges.

It’s an obvious statement to make, but who knows how long a visit will last.

While the decision makers of this system know very well it works in the hospital’s favour, or whoever collects the cash.

Also ‘no change given’ speaks volumes as a rip-off.

Bryn Jarvis, Greystone Court, Brighouse