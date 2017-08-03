Letter: Wonderful to see Piece Hall open

How wonderful to see people from all over Yorkshire turn out to see the wonderfully renovated Piece Hall.

However, I have to say I was surprised to see so many of the newly refurbished shops within the Piece Hall empty on the actual day of opening (shades of the pre refurbished Piece Hall).

I sincerely hope that the people in charge of this project will see that the rents for these shops are realistically affordable and will get them up and running, with a variety of interesting shops to draw people in as soon as possible. Empty shops will not encourage people to return.

On leaving the Piece Hall I and two friends endeavoured to get a meal in the town centre. Almost all the restaurants we visited had either run out of food or were grossly understaffed, (had no one thought Halifax might just have lots of people on this historical building’s opening day?). Also many of the banks had run out of cash. I think that this proved that people visiting the Piece Hall would also go up into the town, creating prosperity for all the town’s traders.

I think also that our town should have its original weekly market back. People will always take a day out to a market town, and the wonderful piazza style courtyard of the building is ideal for a regular market, not just the ‘pop up’ markets that have been talked about.

This venture could be the best thing ever for Halifax and its traders. Please don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity for our lovely old town.