Weekend Thought: Everyone has the right to their opinion

The estate agent said, “This house has both its good points and its bad points. To show you I’m honest, I’m going to tell you about both. The disadvantages are that there is a chemical plant on the south side and a slaughterhouse on the north side.”

“What are the advantages?” inquired the prospective buyer.

“The advantage is that you can always tell which way the wind is blowing.”

It is important to know “which way the wind is blowing”. But it is also possible to allow that knowledge to affect us more than it ought.

It’s easy for us all to live our lives in just that way. Some politicians are famous for doing it. Before taking a position, they’ll take a poll and see how many people in the country believe one way or the other. But we’re all guilty at times of allowing the “majority opinion” to shape who we are and what we do. It’s easy to look around to see which direction everybody else is headed and just turn our backs to the wind and drift along. Rather than make an effort to change the world, we follow the easier path of letting the world determine the direction we take. We don’t stick to our principles and stand up for what we know to be right and true.

Everyone has the right to their opinion. Yet, there have been people who have been hounded out of their jobs because their beliefs did not conform to the majority.

May these words serve to remind us of what our task as Christians is; “Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”