Weekend thought: Happy New Year!

At the beginning of a new year, we have the opportunity to reflect on our lives and on the future.

It can be a marker or mile post in our lives. We can take stock of where we are and resolve to change things for the better in the year ahead.

What can we improve?

The festivities will soon be behind us and perhaps those extra waistline inches are all too real.

A number of people fret about their festive indulgencies and are all too keen to do things differently.

Research shows that nearly half the population will make a new year’s resolution.

The most popular resolutions are for people to spend more time with their family, followed by plans to travel more and to see more of their friends.

A large proportion want to sort out their finances, to work less stressful hours, to go on a diet, and to join a gym and start exercising.

If there are areas of your life that you’ve tried to improve and failed, then let this be the time to try again.

We all have failed from time to time. As an old Chinese proverb puts it: ‘Failure is not falling down; Failure is not getting up.’

We can learn from our mistakes and become stronger.

God does not turn his back on the Christian who fails – look at the story of Peter’s denial of Jesus.

It is more difficult to help the person who refuses to try any longer.

If you have made a resolution that will bring you closer to God or to get rid of something that is pulling you away from God, may he bless you with the strength to achieve that resolution and continue on the journey of becoming more Christ-like

Happy New Year!

Canon Stephen Bradberry