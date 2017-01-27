Weekend Thought: Looking out for other people

It had been a hard winter in the mountains of northern Canada. The snow had piled up deeper and deeper. The temperature plummeted, rivers froze and people suffered. The Red Cross used helicopters to fly-in supplies. One particular crew had been working day after day. They had put in long hours.

As they were on their way home late one afternoon, they saw a small cabin submerged in the snow. There was a thin whisper of smoke coming from the chimney. The rescue team figured they were probably out of food and perhaps also fuel and medicine since the weather had been bad for so long. he helicopter had to land about a mile away because of the trees. The crew put on heavy packs with emergency supplies and trudged waist deep through heavy snow. They finally reached the cabin exhausted.They pounded on the door and a thin woman opened the door. The team leader gasped, ‘We’re from the Red Cross.’ was silent for a moment and then the woman said: ‘It’s been a hard winter, and I just don’t think we can give you much this year.’

There are two types of people, the givers and the takers. Even in the most difficult times those who are givers are always thinking about ‘What can I do for you?’ Statistically, the group which gives the greatest percentage of their money to charity every year is the group of people with the lowest income. Like everyone else, we are tempted to look out for ourselves. Yet, it is that we learn to give. Jesus gave his life so that we might live. St Paul said,’ Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.’