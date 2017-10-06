Weekend Thought: One constant in the universe

The boys had been up in the attic together helping with some cleaning. They uncovered an old manual typewriter and asked their mother what it was. She briefly explained, but they were still puzzled as to how it worked.

‘I’ll show you,’ their mother said, and returned with a blank piece of paper. She rolled the paper into the typewriter and began striking the keys, leaving bold black letters of print on the page.

‘Wow!’ they exclaimed, ‘That’s really cool… but how does it work like that? Where do you plug it in?’

‘There is no plug,’ she answered. ‘It doesn’t need a plug.’ ‘Then where do you put the batteries?’ they persisted. ‘It doesn’t need batteries either,’ she continued. ‘Wow! This is so cool!’ they exclaimed. ‘Someone should have invented this a long time ago!’

All material things change over time and sometimes things are recycled. Everything ultimately gets old and nothing stays new from the day it is bought. Food becomes stale and rotten; clothes become torn and tattered. Everything ages and wears out.

Yet, there is one constant in the universe. It is God! He never changes. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. He is the one person who is working through people giving permanent hope.

This means we can always count on Jesus being there in our lives. He doesn’t change. We can always know that he loves us. We can always depend on his commitment to us in all things, at all times and in all ways. Though the world may change, circumstances change and people change, Jesus never does and we can always count on him.

Maybe it is time we took God out of the attic and realise his worth and deep love for each one of us.