Weekend Thought: Summer is good time to reflect

The great British summer is upon us. School holidays have begun and we think of getting away for a break.

Tennis, strawberries and cream, Glastonbury, the Tour de France, cricket, golf and the World Athletics Championships are all part of this magical summer time.

Sun cream and sunburn, shorts and sandals, sand and the sea, sunshine and showers – yes, the summer brings back memories and revives dreams. We think of all the happy times we have spent in the past with a bucket and spade in the sand.

We all need times of recreation and rest. It is important to spend time with our family and friends. We need time to recharge our batteries.

Sometimes just doing something different can help us put our lives into perspective. ‘A change is as good as a rest’ we often say.

We need to take time to appreciate the beauty of our environment, to enjoy the fresh air and to get out into the garden where we can appreciate the beauty and diversity of nature.

Jesus often found time to be alone and to pray in the gardens of his day. He also visited his friends and enjoyed the countryside and the lakeside.

We certainly have a lot for which to be thankful.

So often we take things for granted and maybe not always appreciate what we have, particularly in comparison with the starving in other countries.

This summer is a good time to reflect on what God has given us – not always to wish for more but to say thank you for what we have.

We may have difficulties in our lives and things may not always go as we wish but let’s look on the bright side and thank God for all the many good things that we have.