Weekend Thought: The importance of being content

A six-year- old girl asked her father: “What do you have to do to become a doctor?”

Her father said: “You have to work very hard at school, study a lot of maths and science, make the highest grades possible, and then go to medical school. Sweetheart, you can be anything you want to be.”

The little girl thought about that and then asked: “What do you have to do to be Queen?”

I’m sure there is great value in having a vision of where we want to be and what we want to accomplish. I don’t dispute that God will bless us with strength in all endeavours that glorify him. Yet, not every athlete that competes will win a gold medal. And you can dream about being King or Queen all you want to - dreaming it won’t make it happen.

The truth is that for many of us, life is not always going to turn out exactly like we thought. When people think that if you believe something with all your heart, it will come to pass, then when it doesn’t happen that way, they get discouraged, depressed, feel like failures, get angry, or they give up.

Christians may even begin to lose their faith in God. “God, how could you let this happen to me? This is not what I wanted! You promised I could do all things!”

We need to be content no matter what the situation - whether we have plenty or nothing, whether we come in first place or last place. Whatever the circumstance, whatever we may have or not have, we need to be content, to be joyful. Why? Because God is with you to lead you into what he wants you to do.