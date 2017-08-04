Weekend thought: Time to cherish our heritage

August 1 is traditionally known as Yorkshire Day and this year we had a particular reason to celebrate with the opening of the Piece Hall. Our historical heritage is something to be cherished.

Yorkshire has been referred to as ‘God’s Own County.’ There has always been a special affinity between Yorkshire people. It is one of mutual care and support which characterises the Christian tradition.

We have a wonderful Minster as well other fine buildings like our Town Hall, All Souls Church, the Square Chapel and other historical structures. These buildings are architectural treasures and it is good to be able to celebrate all that is great about our town. We are part of a caring community. Not only do we have some wonderful buildings but we also have the heritage of Christian tradition. We need to preserve and encourage these institutions that care for the community.

Jesus spoke about loving your neighbour. He spoke about the need to care for the poor and needy. He encouraged us to have love for one another and to show respect and care for the most vulnerable in our society.

We can speak to God in our prayers freely at any time and in any place. He is a God who cares and he will listen to you as you come close to him. When we fly the flag for Yorkshire we are promoting all that is good about our county and that is not just buildings, it is about wonderful people and the care they have for each other.