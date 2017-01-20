Weekend thought: Use your gifts

Two seeds lay side by side in the fertile spring soil. The first said, ‘I want to grow! I want to send my roots deep into the soil and grow upwards into the light. I want to unfurl my leaves to announce the arrival of spring...I want to feel the warmth of the sun and feel the morning dew!’ And she grew.

The second seed said, ‘I am afraid. If I send my roots into the ground, I don’t know what I will encounter in the dark.

If I push my way through the hard soil above me I may get damaged… what if I my leaves open and a snail tries to eat them? And if I were to open up in full bloom, a child may pull me from the ground. No, it is much better for me to wait until it is safe.’ And so she waited. Then along came a chicken scratching around for food in the early spring ground, found the waiting seed and promptly ate it.

Maybe there are times in life when we need to take risks, when we need to be adventurous. A recent report found that men will apply for a job if they meet only 60 per cent of the qualifications, but women will apply only if they meet 100 per cent of the qualifications. It is important that we teach our children to be brave, to take risks, and to accept failure. Things will not always run smoothly. There will be times of disappointment and failure but that doesn’t mean we should not try. Be not afraid, for I am with you to deliver you says the Lord.’ As we trust in God, he will give us the strength and the confidence to move forward.

Canon Stephen Bradberry