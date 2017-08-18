Weekend Thought: We all make mistakes

A new business was opening and one of the owner’s friends wanted to send flowers to celebrate the occasion. They arrived at the new business site and the owner read the printed card. It read ‘Rest in Peace’. Clearly the wrong flowers had been delivered.

The owner was angry and called the florist to complain. After he explained what had happened, the florist replied: ‘Sir I’m really sorry for this error, but rather than getting upset you should imagine this. Somewhere there is a funeral taking place today, and they have just received flowers with a note saying, “Congratulations on your new location”.’

We all make mistakes from time to time. We try to minimise the effects these can have but they will have an impact on others. One of the commandments is to love God with all our being and our neighbours as ourselves. This is something we have all failed to do. The fact is we have all done wrong, not necessarily in regard to the law of the land, but in God’s eyes.

The wonderful thing is that we can ask God for his forgiveness. We don’t have to suffer the guilt of our sin. God will take away that wrong doing. Many people carry the guilt of things that they have done throughout their lives and this can leave a lasting ache which is difficult to overcome. As we come to God in penitence and faith, he will restore us into his presence.

Many people say that they are not good enough to be part of God’s church, but show me anyone, anywhere who is good enough. By God’s wonderful grace we are able to come to him and he will forgive us.