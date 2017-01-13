Weekend Thought: Whatever happens, God is on our side

This was my prayer for today. ‘Lord, so far I’ve done very well. I haven’t gossiped, I haven’t lost my temper, I haven’t been greedy, grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I’m very thankful for that.

But in a few minutes Lord, I’m going to get out of bed, and from then on I’m probably going to need a little more help.’

Maybe you feel a bit like that, particularly since today is Friday 13th. At this time of the year we all need a little bit of encouragement.

The days are dull and short, the weather is cold. We can dream of warmer days and the summer holidays.

There are times in life when you feel that you can’t win. Whatever you try to do it isn’t right.

However, when you look at the problems and suffering that exists in the world – when you look at the plight of refugees from war torn countries, then you can see real distress and torment.

Perhaps then our difficulties are put into perspective. We have a lot for which to be thankful. We have food and clothing, shelter and warmth.

Everything that happens to me is a reminder that I can’t control life, but I am the child of the One who can. Although I sometimes don’t know how I’m going to cope, I rest in the arms of the One who has promised to be there with me no matter what.

It’s during these moments when life throws its worst at us that we can feel closest to God.

Whatever circumstances we come across in life, we can be certain that as we trust in him, he is there to uphold us.

Times may be challenging but we can have faith that whatever happens God is by our side.

Canon Stephen Bradberry