Ali lifs Elland’s spirits

Elland were the only winners when Calderdale’s three Huddersfield League clubs started their league campaigns with home fixtures yesterday.

The once-mighty Hullen Edge men had a miserable 2016, finishing rock bottom of the Premiership, but they hinted at better to come with a 95-run home success over Meltham.

The new Elland set-up, with former Sykes Cup final man of the match Paul Winrow a key man behind the scenes, racked up 271 for nine.

Winrow made 31 and new Australian signing Mitchell O’Brien 28 but the star of the show was Muhammed Ali with 85 not out.

Meltham were dismissed for 176 in reply.

Barkisland were on the brink of a heavy Premiership defeat when play was halted for bad light at home to Golcar.

The visitors powered to 276 for three with good knocks from Abdul Wahid (81), Louis Aspeling (66) and Steve Whitwam (75).

Barkisland were on the ropes at 117 for nine, collapsing after Alex Kaye (43) and Jamie Summerscales (35) had gave them a promising start, when play was halted. Whitwam had taken six for 22.

Rastrick’s bowlers were made to suffer in the middle section by last year’s Conference Champions Mirfield Parish Cavaliers.

Tim Orrell made 101 and N Hussain 68 in the visitors’ 315 for eight.

New skipper Jacob Waterson fought virtually a lone battle for Rastrick with the bat, running out of partners with the score on 192 as he was left unbeaten on 94.