Booth are champs again

Booth retained the Spenser Wilson Halifax League title with victory in their penultimate match of the season at Sowerby St Peter’s yesterday.

They were six wicket winners of a 26 overs per side contest in the only first team match in the league to be completed on a day which had spells of heavy rain.

Jer Lane, who had narrowed the gap between them and leaders Booth to four points the previous weekend, only managed to play a few overs at home to SBCI. The visitors reached 16 without loss.

At Sowerby, the home side posted 102-8. Only three of their batsmen made double figures; Jack Helliwell (21), Martin Schofield (14) and Matthew Hoyle, who had an unbeaten 28 after coming in 62-6.

A stand of 53 between Hasnain Wajid (42) and Robert Laycock (22) helped Booth to a success which was achieved with more than four overs to spare.

Booth were completing a rare ‘double double’ having retained the Parish Cup with victory over Mytholmroyd at Blackley last month.

Jer Lane are confirmed as runners-up. They will be playing in the Bradford League next season after a successful 12-year stint in the Halifax League which has included three top section titles and one Parish Cup win.

There is one more week of action in the Premier Division and Division Two but most of the title, relegation and promotion issues have been resolved among the first teams at least.

Queensbury are the one side relegated from the Premier while there was a massive anti-climax to the season in Division One yesterday with no play possible anywhere.

Bridgeholme, in particular, were left cursing Mother Nature. Needing to beat Cullingworth, in what in essence was a promotion decider, they had to settle for third place while their opponents clinched the title without a ball being bowled.

Southowram claimed second place while their scheduled hosts yesterday, Stones, will be playing in the lower division next season.

There was no play in Division Two either. Illingworth have already been crowned champions in their first season back in the league while Bradshaw are in pole position to go up with them, 10 points ahead of third placed Clayton.

Premier Division: SBCI 16-0 v *Jer Lane rsp: pts 2-2. *Northowram HT v Copley – ground unfit: pts 2-2. *Queensbury Thornton – ground unfit: pts 2-2. *Sowerby St Peter’s 102-8, Booth 103-4 (Wajid 42): pts 2-11. *Triangle v Mytholmroyd – ground unfit: pts 2-2. *Warley v Oxenhope – ground unfit: pts 2-2.

Division One: All matches abandoned due to grounds unfit – 2 points each. *Bridgeholme v Cullingworth. *Shelf v Blackley. *Sowerby Bridge v Great Horton PC. *Stones v Southowram.

Division Tow: All matches abandoned due to grounds unfit – 2 points each. *Greetland v Birchencliffe. *Illingworth St Mary’s v Upper Hopton. *Low Moor HT v Clayton. *Luddenden Foot v Mount. *Old Town v Leymoor, *Outlane v Bradshaw.