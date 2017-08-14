Colcombe marches on

Have your say

Matthew Colcombe stayed on course to win the Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s two big individual titles in the same season yesterday.

The Longley Park player, winner of the stroke play competition at Dewsbury on July 30, is through to the quarter-finals of the match play at Halifax GC on Saturday, August 26.

He had a walkover in the first round at Woodsome Hall and then beat defending match play champion Chris Lander from Bradley Hall by 4&3.

Colcombe, who is looking to supplement 2010 and 2013 match play wins, could yet find Steve Martin his main obstacle to further success.

The West End player, match play champion in 2001, overcame Dewsbury’s Rob Speight 4&3 yesterday before accounting for stroke play runner up Josh McAspurn from Meltham by 2&1.

There were some hard-fought last 16 contests with three matches settled on the 18th and others at the 19th, 21st and 22nd holes.

Ogden will stage the quarter finals and semi-finals of the BM Howarth sponsored event. The final, for the John Crawshaw Trophy, is at Outlane on Sunday, September 24,

First round: M Colcombe (Longley Park) bye, C Lander (Bradley Hall) walkover v H Mowl (Crow Nest Park), T Hunt (Meltham) bt D Pullen (Saddleworth) 6&5, S Minto (Hanging Heaton) bt S Wilcock (Hanging Heaton) 3&2, D Hartley (Dewsbury) bt T Williams (Lightcliffe) at the 19th, R Broadley (Huddersfield) walkover v P Mallinson (Huddersfield), C Gaunt (Dewsbury) bt J Hewardine (Woodsome Hall) 3&1, F Scholefield (Lightcliffe) bt A Shaw (Bradley Hall) 3&2, J McAspurn (Meltham) bye, S Martin (West End) bt R Speight (Dewsbury) 4&3, I Nicholl (Crow Nest Park) bt C Jaffrey (Lightcliffe) 6&4, J Edwards (Crow Nest Park) bt D Davison (Bradley Hall) 5&3, I Turner (Woodsome Hall) bye, T Pearson (Woodsome Hall) bt A Colcombe (Longley Park) 3&1, R Dunleavy (Meltham) walkover v B Walker (Huddersfield), B Johnson (Huddersfield) bt R Webster (Crow Nest Park) 1 up.

Second round: Colcombe bt Lander 4&3, Minto bt Hunt at the 19th, Hartley bt Broadley at the 21st, Gaunt bt Scholefield 1 up, Martin bt McAspurn 2&1, Edwards bt Nicholl 1 up, Turner bt Pearson at the 22nd, Dunleavy bt Johnson 1 up.