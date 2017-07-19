Cricket chiefs stick with decision

Halifax Cricket League chiefs have stuck with their original, controversial decision to award Jer Lane 12 points and Northowram Hedge Top no points from the clubs’ May 12 meeting.

The Premier Division game failed to get under way before the 4.05pm cut off point after rain and Northowram, who were due to bat, have been blamed.

Executive members have taken another look at the evidence, including additional information, and have decided that their original decision was the right one.

Teams normally receive two points each for a game which fails to start due to bad weather but Jer Lane asked the league to award them maximum points from the home game with Northowram.

The league’s allocation of points infuriated Northowram, led to the withdrawal of league sponsorship from parties close to the Hedge Top club and drew criticism on social media.

In a short statement, the league said that they had met representatives of the two clubs and one of the umpires from the match.

“After very careful study of all previous and additional information it was unanimously agreed that the original decision should stand. The matter is now closed,”

The Halifax League, Calderdale Cricket Development Group and Sowerby Bridge CC, which was hard hit by the Boxing Day floods in 2015, have all been short listed for Yorkshire Cricket Board awards.

Representatives from the organisations have been invited to Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday (noon) for the Outstanding Services to Cricket Awards (OSCAs) presentations.