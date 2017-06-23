Cricket game forfeited over concern for safety of players observing Ramadan

A cricket game involving a Calderdale club was abandoned by the umpires when the Brighouse team, containing seven players observing Ramadan felt they could not play on.

Brighouse’S 2nd XI was involved in a Priestley Shield tie with Pudsey St Lawrence.

Under their observance of Ramadan they are not allowed to take on board fluids.

Club secretary Peter Bradley said: “Unfortunately there was an incident at the end of the tie that is now subject to a complaint to the league and the club.

“The Brighouse skipper’s decision, though unusual, is supported by the players and club in view of the condition of seven of our players observing Ramadan and not being allowed to take fluids.

“The fear for the overall safety of the players was at the forefront of skipper Nick Patefield’s mind when deciding to declare the Brighouse response after one ball.”

Pudsey won by 544 runs having earlier scored a phenomenal 545-4. Jack Allman (258) and Harry Cullingford (206no) shared a remarkable third-wicket stand of 459.