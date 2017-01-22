Cricket’s problems discussed

The Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League has invited all its clubs to attend one of three workshops over the next fortnight to discuss the challenges that face local cricket.

They will be held at Copley CC on Thursday, January 26 and on the following Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.

League chiefs are particularly concerned about some clubs being reduced to fielding one team and the struggle to turn out full elevens every Saturday.

The Workshops will also discuss declining numbers of junior cricketers and the difficulty in converting juniors into senior players.

The league has seen the demise of several clubs in recent years and had it not been for its overall strength, which enables it to attract new clubs, it would have become much smaller.

Recently the League undertook a players survey organised by the ECB which received 231 replies, the highest number from any cricket league in Yorkshire.

The replies and results will be used at the workshops to provide an insight in to how today’s players view the sport.

A statement from the league said: “The League only exists because of its clubs and therefore it is to those clubs that the Executive is turning to seek guidance.

“Whilst it continues to be strong it does not intend to rest on its laurels and now needs to make decisions on how to tackle the challenges and move forward into the 2020s and beyond, including a review of its divisional and management structures.”

The workshops have a limit of four persons per club. Individuals may switch dates by contacting league secretary Tim Helliwell at timhelliwell53@gmail.com.

Workshops - Thursday 26 January: Bradley & Colnebridge, Bradshaw, Bridgeholme, Clayton, Copley, Cullingworth, Illingworth St Marys, Low Moor HT, Mytholmroyd, Northowram HT and Triangle,

Wednesday, February 1: Birchencliffe, Blackley, Greetland, Jer Lane, Luddendenfoot, Queensbury, Southowram, Sowerby St Peter’s, Stones, Upper Hopton and Warley,

Thursday, February 2: Booth, Great Horton, Leymour, Mount, Old Town, Outlane, Oxenhope, Shelf, SBCI, Sowerby Bridge, Stainland and Thornton.