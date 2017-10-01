10-man Bay hold Brighouse

Brighouse Town let a glorious victory chance slip through their fingers at home to Colwyn Bay in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday.

The Hove Edge outfit were held 2-2 after leading 2-0, conceding an equaliser late on when the Welsh side were down to 10 men.

Rob Worrall opened the scoring with a curled free-kick from a narrow angle three minutes before the break.

His corner was then headed home at the back post by skipper Adam Field on 50 minutes to double the lead.

Colwyn Bay took only two minutes to strike back through Gareth Grant but had Josh Brizell sent off on the hour.

However, that didn’t stop then drawing level through Danny Andrews on 81 minutes.

Brighouse, who lie 17th in Division One North with 11 points form 12 games, have two difficult away games this week. They travel to eighth=placed Ramsbottom on Tuesday and second-placed Bamber Bridge on Saturday.