10-man Glossop maul Brighouse

Brighouse Town suffered an alarming 5-2 defeat away to a Glossop North End side who played with 10 men for 80 minutes last night.

The sides went into the Evo-Stik NPL Division One North game with seven points each from five games but the injury-hit visitors were no match for The Hillmen.

Brighouse were given an early boost when Liam Brownhill was dismissed and Dan Grimshaw gave them the lead from the spot, the ‘keeper getting a hand to the ball.

Instead of taking charge, Vill Powell’s visitors conceded four goals in the space of 18 minutes.

Callum Chippendale struck after 12 and 19 minutes, Adam Jones put more daylight between the teams on 27 and Jude Oylbo added to the visitors’ embarrassment on 29 minutes.

Brighouse made changes at half time with Callum Robinson and Adam Shaw coming on for Adam Jones and Jacob Buchanan.

They narrowed the gap with Grimshaw’s second penalty on 55 minutes but Ben Deegan had the final say for Glossop on 71 minutes.

Brighouse are 12th in the table and host another side with seven points, Scarborough Athletic, on Saturday.