Brighouse fight goes to final game

Brighouse Town extended their unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik NPL’s First Division North to 12 games yesterday with a 2-1 home win over Goole.

A place in the play-offs looks most unlikely, however, with the Hove Edge side eighth in the table with one round of fixtures left.

Town are two points behind fifth-place Scarborough Athletic and must not only win at Clitheroe on Saturday but need Athletic, Trafford and Glossop North End to slip.

Two goals in six minutes from mid-season signing Michael Fish put Brighouse in the ascendancy at the Dual Seal Stadium.

He prodded the ball home for the opener on 15 minutes following great work from Luke Parkin down the left.

Tom Haigh set him up for the second, the ball going in off a post from Fish’s half-volley effort.

Next-to-bottom Goole set up a tense last eight minutes when Bobby Johnson got one back.

Brighouse have had six wins and six draws since they lost 2-0 at Ramsbottom on February 11 and have taken 13 points out of a possible 15 so far this month.