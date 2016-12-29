Brighouse host leaders

Brighouse Town face a mighty task against Evo-Stik NPL Division One North leaders Ossett Town at the Dual Seal Stadium, Hove Edge tonight (Thursday, 7.45).

Grant Black’s visitors have won five league and cup games on the bounce in December and will be bidding to complete a double over Town, after winning 4-2 at Ingfield in mid-August.

Ossett came back from 2-1 down to beat Farsley Celtic 3-2 on Boxing Day and with Lancaster City losing 1-0 away to neighbours Kendal Town, in a game held up by fighting on the terraces, they went clear at the top on 44 points.

Town, who won 3-0 at Goole, are six behind.

Brighouse manager Paul Quinn said: “This game is massive for us after the very professional performance at Goole put us right back in the mix. It had been coming for some weeks as confidence amongst the players had grown with each game.

“We mastered difficult conditions well at Goole and once we got the third goal it killed the game off. We controlled the second half well at a difficult place to go and get a result.