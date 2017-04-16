Brighouse seek Easter double

Brighouse Town host Goole on Easter Monday (3.0) and need a second win of the Bank Holiday weekend and other results to go in their favour as they push for the Evo-Stik NPL play-offs.

Paul Quinn’s men had a fine 3-0 success away to Radcliffe Borough on Saturday but still lie ninth in the table with three points fewer than Colne, who occupy the all-important fifth place.

There are only two rounds of fixtures left - Brighouse finish their regular fixtures at Clitheroe next Saturday - so the odds are stacked against the Hove Edge side in their promotion bid.

A Mike Fish penalty gave Brighouse the lead after 27 minutes against 17th-placed Radcliffe in Manchester.

They got a timely second, just before half time, via Sam Hewitt’s header from a Ben Atkinson corner.

Another back post header accounted for the final goal with five minutes left; Adam Field put the icing on the cake from Ben Wharton’s ball in.

Goole beat Ramsbottom 4-2 on Saturday to keep their slim hopes of staying in the division alive.