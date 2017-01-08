Brighouse take point at Bridge

Brighouse Town have turned their attentions to tomorrow’s West Riding County FA Senior Cup quarter final after a 1-1 draw at Bamber Bridge yesterday.

Paul Quinn’s side are eighth in the Evo Stik NPL’s First Division North ahead of Monday’s home clash with Ossett Town, who are second after being held 1-1 at home by Ramsbottom yesterday.

Both of tomorrow’s rivals took a first half lead and were hauled back by a second half penalty.

James Pollard headed Brighouse in front after six minutes from a corner to the near post but Jamie Milligan levelled from the spot on 68 minutes for 11th-placed Bamber Bridge.

Brighouse’s next league outing is away to bottom side Burscough next Saturday.