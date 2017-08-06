Brighouse win at Basford

Have your say

Brighouse Town completed their pre-season action with a 1-0 win away to Basford United in Nottingham yesterday.

Manager Vill Powell was highly satisfied with the performance against opponents who play in the parallel southern section to Town in the Evo-Stik NPL.

Town took time to adapt to a 4G pitch and a stiff breeze in the first half but strung some fine play together in the second 45 minutes.

They were rewarded on 63 minutes when good work from Dan Grimshaw and Jamie Underdown paved the way for Adam Shaw to round the keeper and knock the ball home.

Basford might have drawn level on 75 minutes when awarded a penalty but Chandler Hallwood, who came on for the second half, saved.

Town had lost 2-0 at home to Shaw Lane on Friday evening in the Danny Wilkinson Memorial Trophy match.

Goals from Chib Chalaka on the hour and Nick Walker on 86 minutes enabled a useful Barnsley side to take the trophy, which carries the name of their former player.

Brighouse open their league programme at home to Skelmersdale United on Saturday.