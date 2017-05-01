Carrington’s fifth title in row

Carrington’s status as one of the Halifax Sunday League’s most successful ever teams was enhanced by a fifth consecutive title yesterday.

The side run by Dun Mullaney and Adie Cross sealed Premier Division honours with a 6-2 home success over arch rivals Waiters Arms at Trinity Academy.

Carrington went into the game needing two points from their final two games to be sure of the crown, with a home game against Mount Tabor to follow tomorrow (Tuesday).

They needed no second chance, surging into a commanding 4-1 lead at the break, although Mullaney said the game had been closer than the scoreline suggests.

“Our keeper (Craig Turnbull) made some great saves and we took our chances,” he said.

Damien Randall drew first blood for Carrington. Waiters drew level but goals from Jordan Coduri, Antony Brown and Jay Carney took Carrington clear.

Hayden Kerris and Carney added to Carrington’s tally in the second half with Waiters’ second in between.

Carrington were hurting Waiters for the second time in five days, having beaten them 2-1 in the Halifax FA Sunday Cup final at the Shay last Tuesday.

However, Carrington have had to settle for two trophies this season, having notched a treble in 2015-16.

They lost to Halifax Hammers in the Senior Cup sem-final and Sandy Lane in the last four of the West Riding Sunday Cup.

Mullaney, who felt his men should have beaten Sandy Lane, said it had still been another successful campaign.

“It has been a long season. We had a big backlog of games and we did not hit the top of the league until near the end,” he said.

Meanwhile, King Cross Park beat Fountain Head 3-1 in yesterday’s Springfield Camping League Cup final at Brighouse Town.

RYBURN United will bid to clinch the runners-up spot in the Halifax Saturday League tonight (Monday).

They travel to Shroggs Park, Lee Mount for the final Premier Division game of the season against Warley Rangers, needing only a point to overhaul Northowram and Calder ‘76.

Ryburn foiled champions Illingworth St Marys’ bid to go through their league programme unbeaten when they defeated Saints 3-1 at Ripponden Wood on Saturday.

There is also a game in Division One tonight with champions Shelf FC playing Calder 76 Reserves at Luddenden Foot Park.

Shelf suffered a rare defeat on Saturday when they lost 5-4 away to runners-up Sowerby Bridge.