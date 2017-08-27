Double for Martin at Goole

Brighouse Town made it two wins out of three in the Evo-Stik NPL this season with a 3-0 success at Goole yesterday.

All the goals came in the second half and Town won in spite of having Dan Grimshaw dismissed for a second bookable offence on 57 minutes.

That came a couple of minutes after he had supplied the corner for Aaron Martin to head Vill Powell’s side in front at the back post.

It became 10 a side with 10 minutes left when a home player was dismissed for kicking out and Brighouse added to their tally when Martin prodded home for his second on 82 minutes and Tom Haigh cashed in on good work from Gabby Johnson with 90 minutes on the clock.

The score was the same as in last season’s fixture at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds.

Brighouse now turn their attention to a home fixture with Tadcaster Albion on Bank Holiday Monday. Albion lost 2-1 at home to Prescot Cables yesterday and have three points from three games.